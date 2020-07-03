Editor:
OK Charlotte County taxpayers, bend over! We are about to get jammed again.
There is the mess at Murdock and the disaster at Sunseeker and now our county officials are going to negotiate another deal for us for another waterfront restaurant. I do not blame the investors for asking, that is what they do. However, our county officials have a terrible record of granting all kinds of concessions and then we taxpayers get hammered.
Keep in mind, these are the same officials who proposed fireworks on Charlotte Harbor thinking residents would not overwhelm Punta Gorda and not violate Covid-19 guidelines. Trust their judgment, nope!
Kent Rosberg
Punta Gorda
