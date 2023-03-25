When anyone enters our county, that person will immediately sense how we feel about our heroes in uniform. This, of course, includes our military and our first responders.
To me, they are the flip sides of the same coin. One can visit our Military Heritage Museum and then leave with the knowledge that our world would be in chains without our military. The blessings of freedom and liberty that were bestowed upon us carry, with them, a burden and responsibility that we have proudly shouldered and have never avoided.
One can visit the Vietnam Wall and see the true cost of freedom engraved on that wall. Visitors can leave bows and blooms and flags and pay their respects to our heroes who will never get older than their average earthly age of passing of 22 years. People can volunteer as guides and caregivers on our Honor Flights as they support our brave men and women on their tour of the D.C. monuments.
After that experience, people can volunteer at the Jacobsen VA nursing facility which is the namesake of an Iwo Jima Marine veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor for displaying uncommon valor on a day when that bravery was common.
Finally, our grateful citizenry can understand the total sacrifice of 300 marines at the Gaines Memorial, which rivets in people’s minds the unforgettable bombing at a military barracks. I dare say that there is no community with a deeper love, respect and gratitude for our protectors.
