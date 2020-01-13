Editor:
It is clear, liberty and justice for all has devolved into liberty and justice for sale. Our country has sold its soul to corporate greed. In 1811 a man named Joseph de Maistre said, "Every country has the government it deserves." And so it is, we have lost our way.
When I was young we believed the things Jesus taught along with all the other spiritual leaders from other faiths iterated in their own ways. Love thy neighbor, be a good Samaritan, thou shalt not steal, thou shalt not kill etc. etc. etc. were all commandments for living to which we should obey.
Our President, senators and congressmen supposedly are a representative democracy. Their methods are a function of who we are because we continue to elect them and permit them to continue to serve. If all that matters is how well the Dow is doing, then we are reaping what we have sewn. If we don't like what we have wrought, we need to look at the man in the mirror and remember all the values we formerly supported and act accordingly.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
