If we look around the world today in countries like China, North Korea and Russia we see the results of one individual controlling all the levers of power and being surrounded by enablers who support this power structure. Unfortunately it is the majority of the people within those countries who suffer the most. Many people who believe in populism today tend to lean towards autocrats and dictators.
History is littered with autocrats and dictators such as Hitler, Mussolini, Chairman Mao, Castro and Stalin who have instilled their control over their populations with devastating results on the rights of their people, stagnation of their economies and destabilizing of the world order. These leaders can declare war at any time and with no controls on their powers within their government structure they are capable of making decisions that can effect the world.
It is said that democracy is an inefficient way to run a country, but given the other alternatives democracies empower the majority of their population to limit the power of their leaders with th necessary checks and balances. Even in corporations the leadership is responsible to the board of directors and shareholders, and the integrity and ethics of the business is not based on one person.
So when we look at our democracy and complain that it is our government that is the problem just remember “We the people” have the power to change our leaders every four years.
Unfortunately those people ruled by an autocrat or dictator do not.
