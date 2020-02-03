Editor:

We live in perilous times. Our democracy is under attack from the man who would be king.

Using the favorite tactic of dictators, he has been clocked with over 16,000 lies since taking office, echoed by his enablers, supporters, and personal TV network. A quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Nazi minister of propaganda, explains it like this.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”

If that sounds familiar, it will only get worse as we proceed further into the crucial 2020 election season.

There is one way you can stop this. Your vote will matter more now than at any time in modern history. Use it wisely, the future of our democracy depends on it.

Edward White

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments