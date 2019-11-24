Editor:
The brief comments about the impeachment hearings by our local state and national elected representatives in Saturday's Sun are seriously disappointing. From Rick Scott calling the hearings a "three-ring circus" and Marco Rubio not wanting to take any responsibility but just leave it to the voters, to Joe Gruters confusing a Constitutional process with a "coup" and Michael Grant sullying the reputations of ambassadors and other professional foreign service officers as mere "bureaucrats," I can't say anything good about our local state and national "leaders."
If our leaders are all "fervently" supporting Mr. Trump, as Ben Albritton states, and believe that Mr. Trump is "not capable of committing ... high crimes," as Greg Steube claims, then I guess we should all just close our eyes to attempted bribery, and pretend, as these "leaders" of ours do, that Mr. Trump actually is wearing clothes.
James Williams
Punta Gorda
