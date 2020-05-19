Editor:
For a moment in time our focus has been turned from our enemies abroad on something else. Now the enemy is a microscopic "bug" that has invaded the heartland.
I'm amazed that is has brought our country to its knees. Something that our foreign enemies could not do. Our vast Naval, Air Force and ground forces are no match for it and we are held hostage by it. Our enemies are suffering too, but also learning that there are other ways to humble us.
Think about this. If 20 men can commandeer four planes, seeking some mystical eternal reward, and hurt us as they did not so long ago, think about what others of like mind could do with this tiny invader. Enemies that would deliberately infect themselves with who knows what and travel through our land, infected and wreaking havoc to the nation so they can achieve some mystical reward.
I'm concerned that the U.S., as well as other nations, cannot survive the economic impact of such actions. You think food lines are long now and that our capacity to care for the sick are being tested? It would force our country to take drastic measures that nobody wants.
I am not an alarmist. It's just food for though.
Armando Seda
Punta Gorda
