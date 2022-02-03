I am so upset and disappointed with our federal government leaders in very important positions. We are Americans first. Our deceased parents must be exploding in their graves with our failed government.
Our federal government is incompetent in solving problems, resulting in creating an unsafe environment for our citizens. I remember when killing a policeman or fireman resulted in an automatic death sentence. If our government wants to reduce crime then reinstate this law. Also, if one is found guilty of shooting a policeman or fireman, there should be mandatory sentence of 45 years in federal prison. Implementing these changes would certainly reduce crime in our country.
Our southern border is a complete disaster. President Biden and his administration are incapable of solving this mess. Texas governor is doing his best to deal with all the problems that should be solved by the federal government.
Our Senate should not even consider the so-called Build Back Better plan until they and the House of Representatives solve this crisis. Why do we have fencing materials laying in fields, paid for with our tax money, that could secure our border? The inability of our government to solve this problem creates an unsafe environment for our citizens.
Why did we leave military equipment, again paid for with our tax money, in Afghanistan?
I could go on and on about our incompetent leaders in federal government.
Our president, senators and congressmen need to do the right thing for the safety of our citizens. Keep it simple.
