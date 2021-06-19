Editor:
If you’re a retiree here in Charlotte County you know your Social Security check will stay the same for the remainder of this year. But, do you expect your next Publix bill will be consistent with past ones? Probably not! It’s not Publix’s fault; it’s simply inflation.
Recently I went to the Shell station in PG. I got lucky because the next day gas went up – a lot. It’s not Shell’s fault; our gas is made from oil. At the first of this year oil was $40 a barrel; today it’s over $70. Nearly a doubling of cost in six months! True much of this increase is the result of government policy rather than inflation, but the outcome is the same for those of us on a fixed income.
Point being, whether because of normal, inevitable inflation or government causation most of us here in Charlotte County must expect a change/reduction in our standard of living. Now add to that an anticipated wide range of federal tax increases and we can be assured our quality of life here in S.W. Florida will suffer/diminish. I suspect a year from now these changes will be very apparent. If your life was better before than now, who should you blame?
Next subject. Recently Punta Gorda City Council passed a sign and flag ordnance that while well intended would take away my constitutional right to say and do stupid things. Unfortunately Punta Gorda CC you can’t legally do that. Repeal, immediately.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
