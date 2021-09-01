Recent protests by parents objecting to school mask mandates and those of writers to your paper claiming constitutional rights to express their opinions, and to free speech, convinces me schools have done a poor job teaching civics and history.
Parents objecting to masks is puzzling since it's their children's safety at risk. If this infringes on their rights as parents, so do the mandates requiring child and infant car seats for car travel. Violations can mean fines. Masks are cheap and hurt no one. Parents who protest have a right, agreed, but it is the right to home school and that is where they can realize constitutional freedom.
Schools make all kinds of rules for safety and for smooth operations of their institutions. Other places of protests; restaurants, airlines, etc. have the right, being private property, to set rules. For example, no shirt, no shoes, no service. You have the right not to patronize them.
The newspaper is also private. You have the right to stand in the park or on a street corner or at a public meeting and express your opinions. The owner, or corporate owner, of the newspaper controls its content and indeed, it can get sued for liable. So it doesn't have to print your opinions and has a right to fact check them to determine what to print. In short there is nothing in the constitution requiring that a private business must promote what you think. You can orate all you want to anyone who will listen...your freedom of speech.
