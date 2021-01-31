Editor:
It was late at night and I was browsing and reading "Free Republic" and "Breitbart." All of sudden there was a loud pounding on my door. I opened it and found a crowd of black shirts screaming out loud. “Insurrectionist,” "seditionist.”
I was grabbed and dragged off to BLM headquarters. Under intense lights I was questioned over and over. “Have you ever voted for Trump? Have you ever questioned the fraudulent election? Do you own a red MAGA hat?” After answering in the affirmative, I was issued a ticket for boxcar number 45 to a deprogramming camp.
Crazy you say? Well get your head out of the sand. It's starting to happen. Freedom of speech, only if you agree with the totalitarian Demoncrats. Speak at work - get fired. Support Trump - get cancelled. Ask questions about the election - lose your rights. If you agree with the one party, big tech, big corp and big media I accuse you of being un-American and being the real traitors.
For now have comfort in your fur-lined cages. Let's start the count of Slo-Joe's lies, like the promise of $2,000 before the Georgia election is now $1,400. Good luck on receiving another paltry $600. Unity my butt, not now, not ever.
Mark Volpi
Port Charlotte
