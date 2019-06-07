Dear Government:
After a 47-year "war on drugs," you can’t keep drugs off the streets, you can’t keep drugs out of schools, you can’t even keep drugs out of federal prisons.
Yet, you want me to disarm myself and trust that you can keep guns from criminals?
Tell me another fairy tale.
Steven C. Churchill
Englewood
