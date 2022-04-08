America's runaway inflation can be easily explained by just connection dots and before you go blaming pandemics or supply chains, look at reality.
Government's foolish funding with no checks or balances which may have contributed to global horror. PPP program with barely no checks or balances which gave huge sums to businesses at the expense of everyday taxpayers thus allowing suppliers to raise prices to get all that "free money" that had no strings attached. So careless spending was the norm. Money in the bank to every American for free.
Maybe you think it was relief but was it really? It only gave rise to huge corporations to further increase prices (profits). Unemployment assistance, it was great eh? Only it caused one of the greatest exodus from jobs without penalty with "free" money added to unemployment benefits. Giving huge corporations incentive to raise prices even higher.
Housing assistance, sounded good, give underwater mortgages money to get back on track. How'd that work out? Yea, not so good. Rental assistance, keeping families in homes right? Nah, landlords following suit with huge corporations raised rental costs to get all that free money and now that they can't get more free money, soon they'll be unable pay higher rents if anybody could.
We all know what happens next. Change to electric cars? Whoever is telling you this a great idea, I got oceanfront property in Ohio cheap! The last dot, our Government has more fools than a circus has clowns.
