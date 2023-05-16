Over the last couple years, our country has been torn by strife and chaos. Leftists tear our country apart in many and varied ways while conservatives either arm themselves or move. We are more divided than any time since the Civil War. What does the nation - more precisely the people of the nation - want? And, is this unusual?
Maybe! Two and a half centuries ago only one third of the populace backed the revolution, one third backed Britain, and one third frankly didn’t give a damn. Yet, thanks to France, we won. They can’t save us again, they have their own problems. So, how do we save ourselves?
First language! Anthropologically a common language tends to unite people more than anything else. Nothing wrong with Spanish, but it’s not our language. Next socialism: which seems so right but having been tried over all the Earth by many different peoples, has failed - horribly - everywhere. Yet it is taught everywhere in our country today as the answer.
Speaking of teaching, we must teach our young better; very basic reading, writing, and arithmetic, plus civics (how our government works) and respect for all people, or we’ll have respect for none.
There’s more, but the above list is tough enough. Complicating everything is the Washington administration. This is not a party jab, but realist one. Our “leader” is a senile old man who honestly doesn’t know where he is sometimes and his backup has her own problems. No comment.
