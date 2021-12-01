Are we witnessing the demise of “America the Great”? Today, the rich are become richer, the middle class is shrinking, the poor are poorer, and the number on government dole is swelling explosively.
Our democracy has devolved into an oligarchy - a form of government where the power rests in the hands of a self-serving few. Our elected, so-called, public servants cater to wealthy contributors, lobbyists, and corporations.
Have you noticed that our representatives have their own health care and retirement systems while blocking the same safety nets for their constituents? They pass an infrastructure bill of trillions. What percent goes for infrastructure and what percentage goes for pork-barreling?
Why are we currently experiencing a national supply shortage? Could it be California environmental laws? Could it also be the government paying people to not work, which includes those responsible for moving goods throughout this country.
Our Federal Reserve has allowed inflation, CPI, to reach its highest since 1990. The wealthy can afford the increases; those on fixed income or living paycheck cannot.
Have you noticed the saber rattling from China over Taiwan, and Russia moving troops to Ukraine’s border? These are but signs of the global lack of respect our country now garners.
As we continue to watch our democracy fray and unravel, we inch ever closer to a stratified dystopia. Our so-called representatives talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. We need leaders unafraid to reject the powers-that-be. It is time to get our government under control.
