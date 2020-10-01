Editor:

In spite of the fact that Charlotte County is a relatively small community we’ve got some world class park facilities! Think about it, we’ve got three regional parks, each with recreation/competition swimming pools, full blown rec centers, not to mention outdoors baseball, softball and soccer fields, basketball & tennis courts and even remote control car tracks and a state of the art in-ground concrete skate park.

And all of this was funded with the 1% local option sales tax, upwards of which 25% is paid by non-residents! The local sales tax has proven valuable in enhancing our quality of life over the last 26 years, which is why I plan to vote to extend it another 6 years in November.

Gary Bayne

Punta Gorda

