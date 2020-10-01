Editor:
In spite of the fact that Charlotte County is a relatively small community we’ve got some world class park facilities! Think about it, we’ve got three regional parks, each with recreation/competition swimming pools, full blown rec centers, not to mention outdoors baseball, softball and soccer fields, basketball & tennis courts and even remote control car tracks and a state of the art in-ground concrete skate park.
And all of this was funded with the 1% local option sales tax, upwards of which 25% is paid by non-residents! The local sales tax has proven valuable in enhancing our quality of life over the last 26 years, which is why I plan to vote to extend it another 6 years in November.
Gary Bayne
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.