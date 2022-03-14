Our once sleepy little county has been “discovered” – and for good reason. It’s a great place to live. Growth is rampant and infrastructure is not able to keep up. We need prudent disciplined leadership lest we become a victim of our own success.
The county is contemplating subtle changes to the Comprehensive Plan that would allow high density building on small waterfront lots with up to 65 units per acre. Imagine the impact on our already strained infrastructure.
The county is pushing a “septic-to-sewer” initiative. Why? This will allow more development. On paper it seems like a great idea. However, many septic systems do a better job than sewers. All these new sewers are sending their effluent to treatment plants that are not adequate as they are all not “Advanced Water Treatment” (AWT) qualified. The result is that water coming from these plants still contains nitrogen and phosphorus. Much of this water is sold for irrigation and finds its way back into ponds, streams and bays and is a major contributor to red tide.
Some have said we will need $100 million to convert these plants and more to build new ones.
Finally our roads are not adequate to the task. One thing that would contribute to a better infrastructure would be impact fees strong enough to raise funds to improve our roads. But the commissioners won’t impose realistic fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.