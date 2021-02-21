Editor:
We all need to thank all of the senators for upholding their oaths to the Constitution and the rule of law and not let any of them to be censured for doing what is right! They refused to be a pawn of Mr. Trump!
I’m not sure what happened to the Republican party under the term of Mr. Trump but the great Republican presidents of the past are turning over in their graves because they’ve gone so far off the rails and turned into a party of fascism! Why has this country become so gullible to believe that socialism is so bad when most civilized countries in the world are socialist i.e.; Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, public schools, public roads, police, fire and the military.
What Mr. Trump tried to do on Jan. 6 with his riots was exactly what Adolf Hitler did in Germany and he also failed his first time! Our country has become too hateful and judgemental and as the Bible verse says “judge not lest ye be judged”! Let’s get back to being a country of laws and common sense and not of a cult!
Michael Edwards
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.