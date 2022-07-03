Take a survey of 10 Americans today, and ask if they believe we are a civilized society. I’ll bet most would say yes. But, are we really? Although we have inalienable rights; attend religious services; have someone kill our food for us; and sleep on a bed, I doubt it very much.
There is no society on this planet that would sit back and watch innocent children murdered, and then have the right to claim civility. There is little difference between individuals in a third world country running around with a machetes, hacking off arms and legs, and someone herewith an AR-15. The only difference is that we have leaders who could stop this, but refuse to act in a responsible and sustainable manner.
Do you know that after the Uvalde shooting, a nation responded and enacted strict gun control laws? Unfortunately, it was not where the shooting took place. It was Canada! Canada was more upset by the massacre than we were.
I once inquired regarding the possibility of moving to New Zealand or Australia to escape the maniacal gun culture of this country. The age requirement abruptly ended my quest. The reason for my inquiry was quite simple: I am embarrassed to be an American. Should I journey to a foreign country, I will not admit to being from the United States.
In conclusion: Have you noticed that not a single child has been murdered in a mass reading, and yet we ban books, but not guns?
