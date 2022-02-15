The truth I learned about my ancestors while doing genealogy research is that several of my ancestors owned slaves. A Bedford, New Hampshire bill-of-sale for November 1, 1773 from Robert Griffin to Daniel Moore, my five times great uncle, reads, “Negro Boy Slave named Bristo, about 23 months old; also a cow of red and white colour for 13 pounds, 6 pence.”
My ancestor bought a toddler and a cow for about $18. Let me repeat that in hopes that everyone can fully grasp it. A toddler along with a cow was purchased for $18!
Uncle Daniel’s brother, William Moore, my five times great grandpa, owned Titus and Peter. I believe Peter was grandpa William’s son. William left specific instructions in his will that Peter “be cared for” by his son, James. I wonder who was Peter’s mother? What happened to her?
James saw to it that Peter was buried in the Moore family cemetery with a headstone when he died. Additionally, I have three DNA matches to African American cousins, one who worked with me to trace his line back to the Moores.
Other ancestors of mine named Austin, Ellis and Fairbanks also owned slaves. This isn’t just my family’s history. It’s our country’s history. It shouldn’t ever be excluded just because this history makes some folks, including Governor DeSantis, feel uncomfortable.
