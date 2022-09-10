Every day, it seems, we are exposed to political surveys showing how the populous feels about the many different issues impacting our daily lives and country. Everything from the economy, inflation, crime in our cities, Russia, China and that nagging problem of an out-of-control southern border.
When President Biden opened the flood gates, 17 months ago via executive order, upward of 2 million undocumented immigrants will have penetrated our southern border along with cartel-driven movement of lethal drugs and human smuggling. Our border officers are frustrated in their attempts to deal with this situation, given the fact that little support is coming from the federal government.
We have no idea as to the level of communicable disease accompanying many of. these immigrants and the degree to which this will impact our health care system and facilities. It is shameful that those farmers and ranchers along the border are experiencing the brunt of the problem.
As a consequence borne out of frustration, I suspect, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken the initiative to send bus loads of immigrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. This seems like a reasonable strategy and it would seem that other sanctuary cities should, in a spirit of fairness, be willing to accept bus loads of immigrants as well.
Although this is a sore point with me, I am more than willing to support a legal and well-managed immigration system and for the good of our nation it won't come any time too soon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.