Throughout his storied career J. Edgar Hoover ran the FBI with an iron fist always on the lookout for communists. A right winger for whom there was no middle ground, Hoover thought President Kennedy was soft on communism.
When Oswald defected to Russia in 1959, the FBI, State Department, and CIA opened files on Oswald. Returning in 1962, the FBI interviewed Oswald, deemed him not a Russian agent and officially closed his file. This is what they told the Warren Commission.
However, the FBI did keep that tract of Oswald; Fort Worth, Dallas, New Orleans, Mexico City and back to Dallas October 1963. FBI agent James Hosty in Dallas on Nov. 1 spoke with Ruth Paine who told him she had secured a job for Oswald in the Texas school book depository on Elm Street. On Nov. 4 Hosty verified Oswald's employment but lacked the presence of mind to notify Secret Service.
At the American Embassy in Moscow Oswald wanted to renounce his citizenship stating he hated America. He was a misfit in the Marines and the Russians placed no great value in him and Oswald soon wanted to return to America where he'd have more freedom. The State Department with CIA approval allowed Oswald to return. The CIA had read Oswald's Russian mail and knew he was a real wack job.
The intelligence agencies enabled Oswald by doing nothing to impede his mental stability, his insanity. JFK was a causality of the cold war.
