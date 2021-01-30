Editor:
Many of the Republicans in Congress are lawyers, and they know Trump broke the law, but refuse to enforce the law. They swore an oath to uphold the law and the Constitution, but they are siding with the criminal, which now makes them accomplices.
When lawmakers are law breakers, are we still a nation of laws or just another third world failed state?
We shouldn’t accept this. If Americans would just stand up and demand justice!
If we don’t speak out now, the next tyrant that comes along will be smarter than Trump, and we will turn into another Russian oligarchy.
John R. Munn
Englewood
