Does everyone realize in what direction our country is going? What do you think censoring free speech, cancelling U.S. history by removing confederate statues, and promoting Critical Race Theory is doing?
The liberal left, by pushing its propaganda of cancel culture/woke culture is sowing more and more political and social division and actually causing racism as witnessed in the big democratic-run cities with increases in violence, crime, protesting and demoralizing police. The federal government is intruding into and controlling more and more into our lives and making people more dependent on government (promoting a welfare state). Subtle communistic and socialist ideology has been at work for a long time, with the CCP infiltrating and influencing our government, big tech, Hollywood, and the U.S. education system. Woke culture is even making its way through our military branches.
There is so much true news that the main stream media does not report on, disclose and admit to the American public! Donald Trump has worked hard to fight the escalation of communistic and socialist ideologies and to “making America great again.” I would love to have our country the way it was 20-plus years ago!
Maybe we should all push our lawmakers to resist these bad influences the U.S. would be on track to go back to our traditional values, good work ethic, freedom and liberty!
