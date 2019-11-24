Editor:

This letter is regarding the opinion of the Republican senators on the impeachment inquiry hearings. This article was very partisan. We are to judge after hearing all of the facts. The Republicans are not doing this.

From what I have heard already, I believe Donald Trump has been very abusive with his power and I also believe he is guilty of bribery of a country that is poor and needs military strength. It is to our shame that we have elected such an immoral, dishonest, lying human being as president for our nation.

I am sure that other nations view us as a country with little respect for truth and integrity. When the elections come, we may see these Republican Trumpers not get re-elected. As they have said, the American people can see for themselves. It has been a disgrace to see such a deplorable obvious display of partiality from those that are to be devoted to combat injustices and corruption.

Pamela Johnson

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments