The universe is an indifferent and complex place. Our individual physical presence on the planet is infinitesimal. Collectively, though, we are gradually destroying it and ourselves.
Many people focus their attention on smart phones to the exclusion of almost everything else. They indulge in social media, exploring conspiracy stories, fictitious myths and reinforcing their narrow biases.
Politicians focus on reelection, personal power, and influence within the narrow confines of their legislative arenas. Leaders resist making tough decisions, kicking problems down the road for others to solve. So, the water becomes poisonous, there are widespread droughts, power grids fail, roads deteriorate and bridges collapse.
Scientists warn of climate change, sea level rise, widespread extinctions, and pandemic health practices. However, leaders respond with misinformation and rationalizations that serve their campaign agendas. The public response is disbelief and revolt.
Authoritarian tyrannies are on the rise, and our democracy seems to be endangered through ignorance, short-sightedness, and indifference.
Everywhere money, power, and self-interest, seem to control what happens. Our world, our society, our infrastructure, our climate, our government, in fact, everything else requires intelligent, far-sighted, and continuous attention. From who? From us!
To not know is ignorance, to know better and continue is stupidity.
