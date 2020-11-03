Editor:
I read the recent article, “Insurance Companies Know the Cost of Climate Change,” with great interest. When faced with a challenge, the United States has been able to rise to levels of unimaginable perseverance and innovation.
When the challenge was ending WWII, the Manhattan Project focused the intellectual abilities of many, ultimately creating a weapon of incredible power that ended the war.
When faced with President Kennedy’s challenge to land a man on the moon in response to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik, the intellectual abilities of many achieved the goal within a decade.
When faced with the challenge of the COVID-19, which is sickening and killing hundreds of thousands, the focus on personal responsibility and race for a vaccine by scientists will ultimately overcome it.
The next challenge facing our planet is dealing with the consequences of a changing climate. The re-insurance companies cited in the article are one indicator. They insure insurance companies worldwide and today are losing money world-wide because of unprecedented disasters worldwide. Their losses are being reflected in our property insurance premiums. The changing climate is affecting our pocket books and it is time to address the problem.
We need our elected representatives, Senators Scott and Rubio and Representative Steube, to recognize the economic hardship inaction will inflict on Floridians. H.R. 763 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) is a starting point, putting a price of carbon and returning the money to households. Perseverance, innovation, and commitment to solve the problem are crucial.
Gerald Lawson
Port Charlotte
