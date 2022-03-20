Florida's new 15-week abortion ban, I guess Republicans only believe in freedom if you are a man, but women need a law to tell them what to do. I wonder if all those anti-maskers use a condom? I thought discrimination was against the law but now with the "don't say gay" bill in front of DeSantis I guess it's ok if lawmakers do it, what business of theirs is it anyway.
I hear Republicans are for freedom yet it seems to me that they make more laws than anyone. Laws against mask mandates, laws against masking up, laws against "feeling uncomfortable," laws against assembly of more than four people (unless they are Nazis), laws and more laws it has been said that every law restricts someone's freedom.
The anti-woke bill, well I guess we don't really want truth in schools just as long as we are comfortable. Maybe it's like Jack said "you can't handle the truth." I guess with all this anti-science feeling on the right anti-truth just makes sense.
In closing one last thing. The main things I feel are wrong with our system is that we have rich people making laws for the rest of us. Two-decade senators who should vote on term limits and a system that allows the rich and influential to game the system for years as long as they can pay their lawyers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.