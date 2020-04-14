Editor:
Kudos to the author of the recent well-written piece describing the ”trash bin of shame" this newspaper spawns everyday for consumption by a mostly right-leaning community.
From a somewhat cynical viewpoint, there is Napoleon’s adage, “don’t interrupt an enemy in the act of making a mistake.” More than this has to be done because standing behind the palsied, effete, self-righteous charlatans Pelosi/Schumer, et al are multitudes of true believers who have emerged from a prostituted, dumbed-down educational system which infects courses with intimidating leftist propaganda indoctrinating students to reflexively default to an attitude of puerile ignorance and intellectual laziness... the enemy of sound reasoning and inquiry. Often omitted are unbiased American history and civics courses. One Big-Ten university offers over 100 courses in Gender/Women's studies; aside from teaching this nonsense, what else does such a curriculum prepare a student for?
May our President and his cohorts continue the valiant crusade to lead us out of and demolish the swamp.
Lloyd H. Thomas
Punta Gorda
