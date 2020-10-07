Editor:
I am a Christian, a conservative and a Republican.
Yes, I wear my labels proudly.
Fellow Americans, putting aside our vast and many differences of the two parties, our vote on Nov. 3 will come down to two choices.
Democrats: socialism introduced to our country (yes they have openly admitted this).
The end of our freedom, liberty and rights. Our constitution as we know it will be changed.
Republicans: To hold firm our freedom, liberty and rights. Our constitution will stay as is.
As you go Nov. 3 to the voting polls, please consider there are two differences. Our freedom, liberty and rights are on your shoulders. May God direct and bless us as we vote!
Craig Stokem
Lake Suzy
