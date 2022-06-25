Reasonable firearm regulations, mass murders and other violent crimes will never be successfully addressed until we realize we have a violent culture.
Our democracy itself is the result of a bloody revolution that was followed up with an enduring constitution. Since, and including our revolution our country has been involved in 102 wars and or violent rebellions (source Wikipedia).
May of our revered sports (football, boxing, MMA fights and hockey) are all violent contact sports. Our movies and TV programs are saturated with violence. I recently watched a movie on TV in which the hero killed at least 15 people with no apparent remorse.
On many video games our children can and probably do kill a dozen monsters, aliens and or people before their cornflakes in the morning.
Those are all examples of a culture/mindset in our society that must be changed. We must get back to the Judeo/Christian principles of charity, honor, honesty, caring for the less fortunate and acceptance of our neighbor's views even if they are different from ours.
This can only be accomplished by yers of work by family, schools, entertainment/sports industries and yes, government. There is no quick cure for what ails us.
We do not have to agree relative to who gave us these guiding principles (a savior, prophet, etc.) but we can appreciate what they espoused - a civilized society where violence is not a final answer.
For the record, I am not anti-gun. I now shoot trap and sporting clays. In my past life I was a hunter.
