Gas prices are up, causing pain at the pump and inflation to many consumer goods. Americans are rightly angry but their anger should aim at the cause of the pain, not at President Biden or Congress. A previous writer correctly identified capitalism and our hunger for oil as the root of the problem.
In the 1970s Republican President Nixon faced this when OPEC countries, angry with our support for Israel, withheld oil, shooting gas prices high, causing inflation and gas lines.
Capitalism, world market forces, the law of supply and demand, sets prices and our U.S. oil companies use this to gouge us and reward stockholders rather than drill for more oil. They flaunt the profits in reports to stockholders. Since those who scream the loudest about high prices are the same folks who tell government to stay out of private business, what do you/we suggest? Congress and the President can do nothing unless you want to give government more control.
Love of carbon energy will get us. Right now it finances war. And either inflation will bring us down, or carbon caused climate change will kill us due to weather events: damaged property and high insurance rates. In any case, we should identify who and what causes our misery. Venting anger may feel good, but direct it at the cause, not where demagogues on cable news point you. Whether right or left, biased cable's agenda means you need to seek truth and accuracy. Find creditable news like PBS and NPR.
