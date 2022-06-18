One watches with sadness the accusations, falsehoods and gross distortions spewed out daily in this newspaper against wholesome and productive citizens and the great American values they represent. Here — in stark contrast to their goodness — is an enumeration of the filth that others sponsor in their effort to destroy America:
Emasculation of men. Defeminization of women. Destruction of marriage. Dissolution of families. Devaluation of childhood. Profusion of sexual promiscuity. Perversion of gender identity. Death of consequences. Suppression of truth. Explosions of anarchy. Rejection of religion. Erasure of history. Corruption of learning. Eruption of grievances. Banishment of privacy. Maelstroms of non-stop violence on TV, internet and smartphones — all desensitizing our children. Plus…
…Throttling of free speech. Contemptuous media bias. Incitement of riots and civil disorders. Fabrication of bogus realities. Obliteration of manners. Colonization of illegal immigrants. Dismantling of military and legal standards. Undoing of Constitutional and judiciary tenets. Bankrupting of the nation. Phony boards of inquiry hijacked from the get-go by planned lies and meaningless accusations. Disintegration of institutions (social, religious, educational and commercial). Rampant greed without conscience. Feckless leaders indifferent to urgent needs, Abject failure of the ruling party to govern.
Who is solely responsible for this mountain of chaos? The Democrat party, its corrupt elected and bureacratic lackeys, its Marxists, its progressives and its power-mad autocratic billionaires who fund the pathetic human detritus that carry out this desecration of our great nation. Only them!
