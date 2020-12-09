Editor:
Recently my wife, Phyllis, spent over a week in Fawcett Hospital with a herniated small intestine, where surgeon, Dr. Maria Castilla, removed about 2 inches of her small intestine. She attempted to resolve the problem via nonsurgical means before doing the surgery.
Dr. Castilla had scheduled 4 hours of surgery time, but amazingly, was completed in a little over an hour. I want to recognize, Dr. Castilla, her PA, Debbie, and all of Fawcett's medical staff, as my medical heroes!
Some of the staff, including nurse Cori, x-ray technician Stephany and nurse, Emini, (e-mean-a), but all of them were very caring, courteous and proficient. I also attended cardiac rehab during this time period and would like to recognize Nurse Natasha and her staff for putting up with me. Never forget our medical heroes!
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
