George Will's article on Sept. 13, warning of the U.S. military's eroding dominance was no surprise to me and my family. During the Clinton administration, a gradual decrease in U.S. Navy surface ships was adopted. Later, during the Bush administration, funds that should have been replenishing the ships went instead to fighting on two fronts, Iraq and Afghanistan.
During the time we visited our now retired 25 years of service Navy commander son at a naval base. While there he pointed at all the docked ships and voiced a concern. He confided to us that many of the ships in the harbor were unable to respond if called to do so. He stated that many of the ships we saw docked there were not properly outfitted to go to sea immediately in the event of an attack. Stocks included ammunition, medical supplies and food. By then the Navy's inventory of surface ships had been reduced from 600 to 300!
During the Obama/Biden years, they continued to cut all areas of military spending. Even before Donald Trump announced he was running for president, he was sounding the alarm about our declining military and his concern about the Chinese Communist Party's aim to become the dominant power in the world. Once Trump took office and was able to see first hand the state of our military, he immediately began to rebuild.
George Will continues his warning "Which candidate can be expected to focus, and act on facts? Probably not the candidate responsible for the U.S. decline."
Sylvia Morrill
Placida
