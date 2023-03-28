For 2,000 years people have been externally controlled by two primary fears: fear for their lives from an autocratic government and fear for their eternal souls from the church. Public and religious schools were formed to indoctrinate children with their required dogma.
People were internally controlled by their own conscience - values they learned from their parents and peers, and from their reward/punishment interactions with the state and church. It was an unfair, flawed system, but it worked. Most people behaved and society eventually flourished. Those that did not behave were incarcerated, killed, or excommunicated.
For many reasons, religious participation today has dramatically declined such that most do not believe in heaven or hell and do not fear any afterlife consequences for sinful actions. Many crimes go unpunished because police and governments lack the will and public support to arrest and prosecute, especially potential victims of systemic discrimination.
Schools are failing; they lack authority to keep order over children who lack self-discipline, and they are forced to teach children who, for whatever reason, can’t learn. The family unit responsible for instilling important values and characteristics in children is nearly 40% single parent and 60% of young children spend 10 hours a day in childcare.
It is increasingly evident that woke governments, neutered churches, powerless schools, and broken families lead to dystopian societies. People are increasingly aware that the model is broken and that the consequences are devastating.
