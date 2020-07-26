Editor:
In biblical times, God sent plagues on nations who rejected Him. Now, in spite of His guidance and protection through many wars, and myriad blessings, our country decided we don't need Him any more; somebody gets offended at the Ten Commandments, so we throw those out too.
Everything the devil advocates, we embrace (abortion, homosexuality, hatred, filth on TV and in movies, etc ). How can anyone actually lobby for throwing not only our freedoms and morals to the winds, but God as well, in exchange for the proven failure of socialism, communism, lawlessness and godlessness? Is it any wonder our nation is in the throes of a pandemic?
Jody Aldrich
Venice
