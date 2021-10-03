Our great country consists of numerous religious/ethnic groups. All, at one time endured unjust and inhumane treatment, discrimination. This is an unfortunate fact. Our country has worked very hard and is still endeavoring to rectify that mistake. Prejudice has often been inflicted on religious/ethnic groups, many of immigrant origin. This was a hurdle they have successfully struggled to overcome.
America, since its inception in 1776, has been an experiment in progress. It has the greatest “diversity” agenda in the world. Our country strives to provide all with the opportunity to succeed, regardless of ethnicity.
Systemic racism, commonly used today, is a scapegoat excuse for not achieving success. All ethnicities’ have had opportunities this country provides. It is a road map for success. This road map to success give everyone the opportunity to achieve success by combining self-responsibility, education, merit, talent, and hard work
Individuals should be judged on the merit of their work rather than their ethnic background, or color of their skin. Critical Race Theory pushes “equity” which is the antithesis of American “equality”. CRT is anti-merit, anti-equality, and undoes decades of inter-racial cooperation when it promotes the color of one’s skin as more important than one’s ability.
There are many successful personages, from every ethnic/religious group. Everyone has had opportunities. Use it, and don’t blame systemic racism for your lack of success.
Our country is more diverse religiously, ethnically, and inter-racially than any other in the world. We are E Pluribus Unum, from many one.
