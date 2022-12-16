Editor:

The current lawlessness of our country is mainly due to the abandonment of morality. Not all of the recent crimes are related to guns or mental illness. The youth of today are not schooled in what is right and wrong. They are being indoctrinated with wokeness of victim or oppressor, the fairy-tale of social justice, and generally being led astray. “Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face.” - Ronald Reagan


