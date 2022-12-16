The current lawlessness of our country is mainly due to the abandonment of morality. Not all of the recent crimes are related to guns or mental illness. The youth of today are not schooled in what is right and wrong. They are being indoctrinated with wokeness of victim or oppressor, the fairy-tale of social justice, and generally being led astray. “Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face.” - Ronald Reagan
During the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, it was common practice for public schools to open with oral prayer, daily Bible reading and pledge allegiance to the flag. Plus, the Bible was used as a text book in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. In the middle of the 1920s this practice started vanishing and the teaching of the ten commandments stopped, which has been taught to children for over 3,000 years.
The decay of morals in America started with a secular agenda reducing church attendance. This country was founded on Judeo/Christian values and morals, but this belief is vanishing. Things that were once considered evil are now being made legal and excepted as normal. ie: same sex marriage, killing unborn babies, lying politicians, etc.
This country is doomed, if we do not change course. “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” - John Adams
Ayn Rand stated it best: “You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of reality.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.