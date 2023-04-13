My parents from Galway, Ireland had to endure bigotry, hatred and discrimination upon arrival in America. "NINA" meaning No Irish Need Apply were signs posted on windows for various businesses, but they were strong, never complained, and simply trusted in God.
They taught us that this world is imperfect in so many ways and that the quality of perseverance is necessary. Our world is in total disarray and where our country is a mess with people totally divided with their politics and social issues that boggle one's imagination.
God, the Creator, doesn't make mistakes at birth, and college athletes should be more respectful after winning. Politicians should concern themselves with doing the will of their constituents and not making huge profits in stocks based on their access to privileged info. Reading the comments by folks in "Letters to the Editor" demonstrates that too many people here have room-temperature IQs with no idea about the value of life and where our country needs improvement. They focus on shallow political issues that will never be resolved because sadly most of our elected leaders are flawed and lack courage.
Money and greed are the culprits while God, country, and love of neighbor are meaningless in today's society. I have been blessed with a great family with values and without any doubt God help will see us through this mess. Semper Fi
