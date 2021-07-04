Editor:
When does the Army Corps of Engineers stop using the Caloosahatchee River as its toilet?
Flushing Lake Okeechobee's algae-filled water into the Gulf, killing seagrass and sea life along the Gulf Coast. We see dead fish but what don't we see?
Be patient. They are digging a reservoir to catch the polluted overflow. Let's call it a reserve-more. What happens when it fills up? Flush it into the Everglades? The River of Grass is a unique ecosystem like no other on this planet. The Corps didn't get it right when they trenched the Tamiami Trail. Think they'll get it right with this algae-polluted reserve-more.
Seems the Everglades doesn't stand a chance. First the levee to stop the natural flow, so they could get to the most fertile soil in the world. Then the over fertilization of the orange groves. Then, cut the Everglades in half with I-75, stopping the natural flow to create a dead zone from the 10,000 Islands to the Keys.
No amount of billions are going to restore an ecosystem which was wrong to begin with. They need to back up and stop trying to fool Mother Nature.
Mary J. Tekip
Port Charlotte
