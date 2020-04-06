Editor:
I don't think this president understands what being an American means. Soldiers get it when they swear to never leave an American behind. When an American witnesses a tragic auto accident where people are trapped in a burning vehicle they rush to help.
We don't turn our backs on each other. That's what defines us as Americans. Not this president. He says it's all right to let those innocents die for the sake of the economy and the market. He obviously loves money more than he loves anything else.
That's not leadership. That's money worship.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.