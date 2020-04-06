Editor:

I don't think this president understands what being an American means. Soldiers get it when they swear to never leave an American behind. When an American witnesses a tragic auto accident where people are trapped in a burning vehicle they rush to help.

We don't turn our backs on each other. That's what defines us as Americans. Not this president. He says it's all right to let those innocents die for the sake of the economy and the market. He obviously loves money more than he loves anything else.

That's not leadership. That's money worship.

John R. Munn

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments