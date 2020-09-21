Editor:
We here in Punta Gorda are blessed to live in a friendly, upbeat community where collaboration and cooperation between government officials and the public are commonplace. Two examples come to mind.
In January 2019, over 600 Charlotte County citizens attended Journey to the Future, an event which featured nationally renowned experts discussing subjects related to responsible community growth. The event, held in advance of the updating of the Punta Gorda Citywide Master plan, provided participants opportunities to learn more about “hot button” issues such as building height and expanding the city’s tax base. Surveys completed by attendees of Journey to the Future revealed a very successful event.
A second example that reflects the collaborative values of our community relates to the Black Lives Matter protests held last summer in downtown Punta Gorda. Some 1,000 people peacefully expressed their concerns about police violence. Local law officers and their leaders were present during the protests and helped assure the safety of protesters.
These examples make me proud of our community and lead me to ask the simple question: what if we had national leadership espousing similar values? The current president is quick to demean those who hold other viewpoints. How would we look as a nation if our president was open to collaboration rather than confrontation?
Vice President Joe Biden will provide that kind of leadership which is why I am casting my vote for him
Cornelia Payne
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.