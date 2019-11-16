Editor:
As I was reading the newspaper, I saw multiple articles about the red tide issues that we have in Florida. I found that the red tide is getting so much worse every single day and it is getting hard to deal with this issue.
It differentiates with the severity on each beach, for example Manasota Beach and Venice Beach. My opinion of this issue is that I feel like we need to find alternative ways to slow down the algae and stop enhancing the problem. I feel like one way that we could slow the red tide is we could have people who specialize in this field go around to all these places that are draining toxins into our water and killing the fish and find an alternative way of draining out so the algae isn't feeding on it so much.
I know that this may cost more money, but I feel like it is worth it when it comes to saving lives. I believe we have the worst red tide problem in the United states and the runoffs that we are causing isn't helping us or the life that lives in that water. I believe this affects the entire state of Florida, not just Charlotte County.
Taylor Clauser
Port Charlotte
