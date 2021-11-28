The Republican party of Charlotte County welcomes a young killer, who was found not guilty, but not innocent. He took two lives that can’t ever be changed, so he will always be someone who took two human lives.
What’s next for the Republican party, welcome O.J., Robert Blake? I find it appalling that we have government representatives that have turned this killing into a cause for celebration. It is disgusting. And also along the lines of our representatives not doing their job.
Senator Joe Gruters has issued a bill to be able to remove local representatives and not affect the governor or the House and Senate. They will not be affected with this quest to have more power. We have to vote these people out of office that do not represent the people in their district. They only listen to the people that contribute money to their campaigns.
Our local representatives, starting from our county commissioners to our state representatives, are just out for themselves. We have to start making sure that we get new people to listen to the constituents in our county and state. Sorry to say that there are no differences between the Republican Party and the Democrats. What we need is honest people, who want to do their job, and not one looking for power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.