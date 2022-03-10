It is extremely hard to watch a peace loving country be destroyed and thousands of its citizens murdered by a former KBG agent and current dictator. It is also unconscionable that NATO and the free world would allow such a act to happen.
Forget our own senile lead government and their ineptness to accomplish anything productive. They only have time to discuss climate change, critical race theory, defund the police, and college admission equity. Just look at the free world in general - all of which, appear to have let Putin's mention of his nuclear arsenal frighten them enough to back away from doing anything that they feel might offend Putin. Our own inept president delayed a weapons test because he didn't want to offend Putin. So, going forward, Putin knows he can use that threat to do as he pleases. Given that, what country will be next on his agenda to help reestablish the old Soviet Union?
Perhaps, every free country should begin to look over their shoulder, including the USA. Because we use to lead but now have chosen to follow and are doing that poorly. This is particularly troubling and true given the possibility that Putin and Xi are now joined at the hip.
God Bless America and may the good Lord provide out country with some competent leadership before it's too late.
