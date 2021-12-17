It is a crime to corruptly influence, obstruct or impede an election process. Some Republican members of Congress did just that on January 6th when voting “no” to accepting the outcome of the electoral college, even though, those states had several recounts supporting the results. Steube, Rubio and Scott took an oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution and need to be held accountable for their betrayal.
Tech companies also need to be held accountable for their role in the mis/disinformation of propaganda and lies.
DeSantis through dictator style governance is diminishing our civil and human rights. His own paramilitary? Does he not trust our law enforcement agencies to properly protect their own communities? Dictators use others to do their dirty work, like the new surgeon general who was first seen on TV in the anti COVID doctor clown show put on by Trump. That sycophant cares nothing for the health and welfare of the general public. CRT is not taught in K-12 education, but critical thinking should be.
If constituents are kept undereducated, unhealthy and poor, the better to control and dominate.
The Senate needs to pass the two voter protection acts, so we can continue to have free and fair elections. Our vote is our voice, let’s be heard.
