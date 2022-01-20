It is pathetically tragic to watch a once credible political party morph into a third world mentality of fascism. Dismantling the freedoms afforded us by the U.S. Constitution. Their alternate reality of what freedom means is shameful, by enacting laws that prohibit voting accessibility, taking away first amendment rights to peacefully assemble, denying women the right to choose and unnecessarily limiting safety procedures to rid us of this pandemic. I include the Sup(Ext)reme Court in this deterioration of our protections. The funding of “dark money” into these entities is criminal and must stop.
Secretary of State Ashley Moody once sat on the board of a dark money group, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, whose robocalls urged Trump supporters to march to the Capitol building on 1/6. She also turned Michael Bloomberg into the FBI when he offered to help felons court fines (poll tax) so they could vote.
We deserve federal protection from state legislators who corrupt the system in which we should thrive. These restrictive and abhorrent voting laws can be curtailed by passing the two federal voter protection laws stalled in the Senate, sadly by two Democrats and 50 Republicans. Our vote is our voice and this is what they fear. As always, support our free and fair press.
