The cruel and petty manipulation of voters rights is evident in the past Florida legislative session. Florida voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 4, giving felons the right to vote again. Republicans in the House and Senate managed to change that amendment making it virtually impossible through their fines and administrative regulations.
Their persistent attacks on women’s health issues, who made them God? The insecurities of supposed Christian men to prey on what they think is the weaker sex only shows them as the pathetic tyrants they have become. We women are not and should never be used as political pawns.
Most recently, the article in the Sun about Sheriff Pummell’s willingness to militarize our local law enforcement into mini-ICE and border patrol vigilantes, to ferret out, harass and arrest a minority class of people, whose only wish is to live in a land of opportunity, even when coming into this country legally. The racist hate and bigotry has trickled down from the current administration into our local community, and it is a disgrace.
The arming of teachers into our schools, is it not bad enough that children are already fenced in like prisoners?
The caging of migrant children in Florida’s “for profit” federal detention centers is a humanitarian crisis. We treat animals better.
This past election has brought in a more secretive, cruel and restrictive set of legislators. I could write much more of the atrocities forced on us by this administration, like not allowing citizens to petition government. We need to hold these elected officials accountable.
Russia, if your listening, America’s rights are yours for the taking.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
