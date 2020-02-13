Editor:
Each of us lives atop a steep precipice with two paths leading from it. Free will gives us the option of choosing one, the other, or a bit of both. Instinct, reason and acquired common sense help most of us choose our path wisely. That reality has powered human progress for six millennia.
Periodically, cultural chaos upends progress, leaving a shambles that breeds malignant byproducts of self-indulgence that destroy shared good will and harmonious community. Such chaos is endemic today. Issues that once seemed benign have metastasized into dysfunctional outbursts leading us over a moral cliff.
Take homosexuality, an early bellwether. Sixty years ago, parents prayed not to have a gay child, hid the fact, or rejected him at home until he escaped to the bathhouses. Gays sought redemption from their “differentness” in power centers — D.C., big cities, state capitals, the arts, universities — where gayness was valued and its devotees easily manipulated. Pride and “normalcy of place” quickly extinguished free will as activists took control.
Thus was morphed the dystopian LGBTQ movement with its increasingly odd pathologies — he/she/“they,” transgender, binary/non-binary, genetic and physical disfigurement — all co-options that twist beauty into delusion. Today, this untenable path is nearing its end. Like others of its kind — abortion, #MeTooism, racism, misogyny, anarchy, atheism, political hatred — it leads blindly to nowhere.
A wholesome future awaits us along the safer path: it’s time we fought for it.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
